Pillaging, plundering, and plenty o’ rum were part of the fun at Gateway Garden Center’s annual Jack o’Lantern Jamboree.

Held in conjunction with the other “Halloween in Hockessin” festivities, sponsored by the Hockessin Business Association.

Volunteers carve pumpkins in the spirit of the pirate theme, and then light them up for guests to peruse.

Guests also encountered scenes of pirate life, a sea of ghostly “sirens,” and a creepy graveyard with some hysterical custom epitaphs.

The event, held on the last weekend of October every year, is free and open to the public.