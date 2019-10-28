He replaces David Letterman who resigned

Bill Brockenbrough was nominated and appointed by Clayton Town Council to fill the vacancy on the five-member council Oct. 14

Brockenbrough’s term lasts until the April 2020 election.

David Letterman resigned from council July 31. He had served as mayor, the council president.

Letterman thanked the council and said it has been a pleasure to serve, according to the minutes from the August council meeting. He said he leaves the council in good hands.

Vice Mayor Alex Dias has been leading the council meetings since Letterman resigned.

The rest of the council members are Mary Ellen DeBenedictis, William (Skip) Carrow and Nick Smith.