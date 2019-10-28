44-year-old Robert J. Cannon, of Milford, charged

Rehoboth Beach police arrested a man after he allegedly entered a vehicle and damaged the interior.

Just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, officers were called to the area of Baltimore Avenue and First Street. The victim told them that 44-year-old Robert J. Cannon, of Milford, was inside their vehicle. During the investigation, officers were able to confirm the victim's claim and that damage had been done to the interior of the vehicle.

Once under arrest, Cannon was found to be in possession of prescription medications that were not his and other drug-related paraphernalia.



Cannon was charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of possessing a controlled substance, criminal mischief under $1,500 and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $2,150 cash bond.