The Milton Theatre, 110 Union St., will present the Serafin Ensemble, “The Serafins,” for a special seasonal concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 12, featuring performances by East Coast artists Kate Ransom and Amos Fayette, violins; Luke Fleming, viola; Jacques-Pierre Malan, cello; and Gus Mercante, countertenor.

The concert includes selections for the season, such as the ever-popular Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson, Vivaldi's "Winter," and sing-along carols with "Uncle Gus" Mercante, along with standard repertoire celebrating Beethoven's 249th birthday on Dec. 16.

The program includes Vivaldi “Winter” from the Four Seasons; Vivaldi Aria for Alto, strings, basso continuo; Dvořák “Terzetto” for two violins and viola; Beethoven Duo in Eb Major for viola and cello; Woo 32 “Eyeglasses Obligato;” Beethoven String Quartet in C Minor, Op. 18, No. 4;“Sleigh Ride” for String Quartet; and Carols for the Season — a singalong.

Tickets are $18 to $23.

For tickets and more, visit miltontheatre.com.