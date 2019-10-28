Beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 30, Seaford residents who need to report nonemergency scenarios involving police, fire or medical in Seaford, such as alarm activations, disabled vehicles, and controlled burnings, should dial 855-2970.

That number will connect callers to the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, which is taking over dispatch responsibilities for the city.

The previous non-emergency number to the city dispatch center will be turned over to the county center during the transition, but eventually discontinued with the county’s nonemergency line remaining in its place.

To contact an officer or employee of the Seaford Police Department, callers should dial 629-6645. The number to report after-hours city utility issues will remain as it has been, 629-4550.

All emergency calls should still be directed to 911 when needing police, fire or emergency medical services.