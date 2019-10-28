73-year-old seriously injured

Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred in Ellendale.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, when troopers were dispatched to the 24000 block of Milton-Ellendale Highway for a home invasion robbery. Upon arrival, troopers learned that three unknown suspects, described as black males with handguns, had entered the residence through a rear door. Once inside, the suspects proceeded to a bedroom, where they made contact with a 73-year-old male resident who was sleeping.

The suspects began demanding money and physically assaulted the victim, striking him with handguns. The suspects ransacked the kitchen area of the residence and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and a laptop computer prior to fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective Bluto, at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.