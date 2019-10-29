The Delaware Native Plant Society is seeking volunteers to assist with renovating the native plant garden at the University of Delaware College of Earth, Ocean and Environment Campus, 700 Pilottown Road, Lewes, at 10 a.m. Nov. 9.

This collaborative effort between the University of Delaware and the Delaware Native Plant Society has, to-date, included the renovation and enhancement of the southern portion of the native plant garden with additional plants, the removal of non-native species and the installation of a new crushed stone pathway.

The upcoming volunteer work day will be focused on preparing the ground and sowing native plant seeds in a bare area of the site. Slated to be one of the largest pollinator gardens in Delaware, the current project area covers just less than 4,000 square feet.

“We are all very excited about this project,” said Eric Zuelke, treasurer and membership coordinator of the Delaware Native Plant Society. “The DNPS has obtained seed of 14 species of plants that are native to the Coastal Plain of Delaware. The plants will help to create a diverse and colorful habitat for pollinators, including many species of butterflies and native bees.”

This event is free to the public and lunch and refreshments will be provided the DNPS.

Bring stiff-tined rakes for loosening up soil, boots and gloves.

For more, visit delawarenativeplants.org.