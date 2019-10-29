“Our veterans, our (s)heroes: A Service of Prayer and Thankfulness” will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at Faith United Methodist Church, 19940 Church St., Rehoboth Beach.

All veterans are invited. Refreshments will be served after the service.

The service will welcome home Hurley S. Waples, who will serve as messenger. Waples is a native of Rehoboth Beach. He graduated from Cape Henlopen High School. Upon graduation, he worked a few years before joining the U.S. Navy at the age of 21 on Oct. 27, 1986, as a mess specialist. He served his country for 24 years, 21 of the years as a mess/culinary specialist and his last three years as a correctional specialist. During his 24-year career, he served on six ships and did three shore duty stints.

During his naval career, Waples attained an associate’s in food service management from Coastline Community College and a bachelor’s in criminal justice with a minor in business administration from University of Maryland University College. Her retired from the U.S. Navy as a chief petty officer on Oct. 31, 2010.

For three years after retiring he would complete his master’s in criminal justice from Saint Leo University. As he was completing this degree he worked briefly with a bagel shop before landing a job opportunity that would be in his field of choice, food service.

Since September 2013, Waples has worked with Goodwill Industries of Lower South Carolina, now known as Palmetto Goodwill. His job title is project manager for a food service site on Dam Neck Base in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

He currently serves as the protem of the Steward Board at Saint Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach, where he has been a member for 23 years. He also serves as the lead for the Culinary Ministry.

Waples wed his wife, Barbara LaRonn Peterson (Waples), in February 1987. They are the parents of Jamarr Waples and Hurley Waples, and have two granddaughters, Samiah Windley and Amara Waples.

For more, call 227-8738.