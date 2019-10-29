Customer Appreciation Day at the Historic Lewes Farmers Market is set for 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 2 at Richard Shields Elementary School, 910 Shields Ave.

To help celebrate the thousands of customers that came to the market this year, market volunteers will be pouring cider donated by Fifer Orchards and handing out fresh-baked date nut treats donated by Nancy’s Cafe.

Farmers and producers will offer carrots, sweet potatoes, garlic, collard greens, cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, beets, radishes, winter squashes, lettuce, apples, mushrooms, peppers, onions, fennel, oysters, cider, chicken, pork, eggs, jams and jellies, milk, yogurt, baked goods, fresh-cut flowers for the table and fall-flavored wreaths for the door.

The market holds its fall hours of 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Nov. 23.

The market continues its SNAP/EBT Food Stamps program. The HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM bonus bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the food stamps tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20. In addition to food stamps, the market welcomes participants in Delaware's Women, Infants and Children program. WIC coupons can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.

Parking can be found at the Shields Elementary School and Lewes School parking lots at the intersection of Savannah Road and Sussex Drive.

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call 644-1436.