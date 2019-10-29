Jennah Truitt of Lord Baltimore Elementary School is a 2018 recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

This is the highest award given by the U.S. Government to kindergarten through 12th grade teachers of mathematics and science. Winners are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering and math education.

Truitt, a kindergarten teacher, was one of four PAEMST winners from Delaware and 215 nationwide. The winners were announced Oct. 15.

“To receive the Presidential Award is an incredible and humbling honor,” said Truitt. “Igniting a passion and love for learning in each student’s heart as they uniquely bloom is gratifying. This award validates dedication to providing students with tools to persevere and kindle a deeper level of learning to unlock endless possibilities. It inspires me to continue providing rigorous instruction and collaborating with a village of support so students can succeed beyond our expectations.”

PAEMST awardees came from schools in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., the Department of Defense Education Activity schools and schools in the U.S. territories of Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists and educators at the state and national levels assessed the applications before recommending nominees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Truitt is Lord Baltimore’s lead science teacher and a member of the writing committee that introduced a schoolwide cross-curricular writing initiative. She also led the STEM activity for the school’s Title I Family Night in which families were engaged in hands-on lessons, taught about the importance of STEM integration and given the tools to implement activities at home.

Truitt is a member of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

Truitt is the sixth IRSD teacher to win the PAEMST award. The others were Jan Parsons, 1994; Barkley Melber, 2003; Mary Jane Short, 2004; Jeanine Moore, 2012; and Christa Ferdig, 2016. Truitt was also Lord Baltimore’s Teacher of the Year for 2018-19.

Truitt traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities Oct. 16-18. As a PAEMST winner, she also receives a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and a certificate signed by the President of the United States.