Members of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, Town of Georgetown administrative staff, friends and family gathered Oct. 15 to cut the ribbon on Maudilia and Nehemias Mendez’s new restaurant, Maudy’s Hispanic Cuisine, 21 E. Market St., Georgetown.

Serving traditional Hispanic fare along with familiar breakfast items like French toast and pancakes, they also plan to offer daily specials. Maudy’s joins a growing downtown business district and is excited to welcome in the public.

Regular hours are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For more, call 253-8024.