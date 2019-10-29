The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will install four new directors to its board and honor several exceptional community leaders at its annual awards banquet, “A Las Vegas Extravaganza,” set for 5:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at Ocean Downs Casino, 10218 Racetrack Road, Berlin, Maryland.

Andrea Hastings, Michael Burrier, Ashley Sloan and Derrick Elzey will join the board, and honorees include Business of the Year Matt Ortt Companies LLC; Citizen of the Year Jennifer Cropper-Rines; and Nonprofit of the Year Worcester Youth & Family Counseling Services. Ocean Pines legend, author and community leader Anna Foultz will be posthumously recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The public is welcome, tickets are $60 per person and sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more, visit oceanpineschamber.org or call 410-641-5306.