The Psi Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will host its 2019 Achievement Week Awards Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at Wyoming United Methodist Church, 219 Wyoming Mill Road, Dover.

Keynote speaker is retired Col. Byron L. Cherry, president and CEO of Succeed to Lead LLC. Music from Born Again Gospel Jazz.

Honorees at this year’s event are Citizen of the Year Chandra Berry-Owens; Entrepreneur of the Year Ajawavi J. Ajavon; Spiritual Leader Award winner Rev. C. Claudia Drew Waters; Educator of the Year Charon Dagley; Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Cpl. Demetrius Stevenson; Ernest E. Just Award winner Darrien Johnson; Outstanding Difference Maker Award winners NKS Distributors Inc. and Smyrna Walmart Distribution Center; and Military Leadership Award winner Chief Warrant Officer 2 Davida Dorsey.

Tickets are $35.

For more, call 922-2068.