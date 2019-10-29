The Rehoboth Beach Museum,. 511 Rehoboth Ave., will present a lecture on "Italian Embroidery Treasures of the Renaissance” at 1 p.m. Nov. 3.

The term “embroidery” generally refers to any textile foundation that is decorated with needle and thread. The technique has been used for centuries. Professional embroiderers’ organizations or guilds existed in Europe at least as early as the Middle Ages, and work of a professional quality was also done in convents, particularly in Italy and France. The church was one of the most important customers for high-quality embroidery, especially for clerical vestments embroidered in a variety of stitches in materials such as silk, metal threads and glass beads.

Lecturer Dolores Andrew, a nationally-certified judge, is a member and Master Judge of the National Academy of Needlearts. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy in 2005. The lecture topic is the subject of her Master’s Thesis awarded by the Maryland Institute College of Art.

The lecture will coincide with the last day of the annual needlework exhibit, which closes that day at 1 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to visit the exhibit well before the lecture. The museum’s hours through Nov. 3 are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The lecture is free for members and needlework exhibit participants. A $5 donation is suggested for non-members. Reservations are required; call 227-7310 to RSVP.

After Nov. 3, the museum will be closed Mondays through Thursdays, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For more, visit rehobothbeachmuseum.org.