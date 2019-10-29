The second annual Tom King Nine & Dine, held Oct. 18 at Mulligan’s Pointe in Georgetown, attracted 48 golfers and more than 150 dinner guests, and raised more than $41,000 for Beebe Healthcare’s Women’s and Children’s Department.

The late Vincent Killeen was recognized as an honoree during the event. The Tom King Nine & Dine committee chose to honor Killeen for his years of service to Beebe Healthcare and the community. Killeen embodied many of the same values as Tom King: love of his family and friends, commitment to the local community, service on boards and philanthropy.

Guests had cocktails, dinner, live auction and entertainment by 33 1/3.

Killeen’s wife, Debbie Killeen, received the proclamation on her late husband’s behalf.

“Vin would be proud to know we all came together in his honor and memory to support Beebe Healthcare’s Women’s and Children’s Department,” said Debbie Killeen.

Killeen founded Bayside Health Association in 1988 and acted as the president and CEO until his passing on Sept. 24, 2017. During his 35 years in obstetrics and gynecology, he pioneered minimally invasive and robotic surgery at Beebe Healthcare. Working with his dedicated team brought Killeen joy and honor. Over his career, he delivered countless “Beebe Babies” and assisted in the healthcare of thousands of families.

Nine & Dine committee members include Chris King, Deb Killeen, Ralph Short, Benedette Cooper, Dennis Forney, Diane Barlow, Amy Popovich and Tom Protack.

“This second annual Nine & Dine was a perfect blend of golfers and friends of Tom King and Dr. Killeen,” said Protack. “Golfers enjoyed a casual round of golf with friends and then joined everyone at the happy hour and dinner. The auction was amazing! Having three auctioneers share in the fun made it even more exciting. The crowd danced the night away. The energy in the room was contagious and raising over $40,000 in a few short hours is reflective of the love for Tom, Dr. Vin and Beebe.”