The Talbot Kennel Club, Salisbury Maryland Kennel Club and Mispillion Kennel Club will present the Eastern Shore Classic Dog Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Nov. 6-10 at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, 500 Glen Ave., Salisbury, Maryland.

Thousands of dogs and their owners will strut their stuff in the show ring.

Admission is $5 adults, $3 students, free for children younger than 5.

For a complete program and more, visit bit.ly/2pq6FKw.