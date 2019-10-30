Secretary of Education Susan Bunting welcomed the second cohort of her Teachers Advisory Council to gather feedback of educators from across the state.

Established in 2018, the council includes up to two teachers from each of the state’s 19 school districts and up to six charter school educators. Bunting aims for the group to facilitate communication, contribute to solutions and help increase the voice of teachers in policy decisions.

“I greatly value the opportunity to hear directly from those who work closest with our children,” said Bunting, who also meets bi-monthly with current and past district/charter and state Teachers of the Year. “These educators see first-hand how our policy decisions are working in our schools.”

Advisory council members are recommended by their superintendents or the Delaware Charter School Network for the voluntary role. Bunting asks each to share his or her personal feelings as an individual rather than serve as a representative of a district or charter school’s position on an issue.

The 2019-20 members are:

— Appoquinimink: Luke Crossan, of Waters Middle School, and Shelby Gordon, of Bunker Hill Elementary School;

— Brandywine: Matt Hoopes, of Concord High School, and Jenna Magee, of Lombardy Elementary School;

— Caesar Rodney: Melissa Rapp, of Caesar Rodney High School, and Kim Weber, of Welch Elementary School;

— Cape Henlopen: Greg Berman, of Cape Henlopen High School, and Shorel Clark, of Brittingham Elementary School;

— Capital: Lesley Louder, of Dover High School, and Natascha Ward, of William Henry Middle School;

— Charter: Guy Cooper, of Providence Creek, Tami Lunsford, of Newark Charter, Dara Savage, of Early College High School, and Karen Willey, of Sussex Academy;

— Christina: Christina James, of Shue Medill Middle School, and Kyle Reed, of Gallaher Elementary School;

— Colonial: April Bullen, of McCullough Middle School;

— Delmar: Ryan Shockley, of Delmar Middle School, and Sonja Warner, of Delmar High School;

— Indian River: Dana Lambert, of Lord Baltimore Elementary School, and Clarissa Oglesby, of Sussex Central High School;

— Lake Forest: Jennifer Louder, of Lake Forest North Elementary School, and Wendy Rust, of Lake Forest High School;

— Laurel: Danielle Eastgate, of Laurel High School, and Ali Voss, of Laurel Elementary School;

— Milford: Nick Jefferson, of Milford High School, and Kim Sekscinski, of Mispillion Elementary School;

— New Castle County Vo-Tech: Andrea Green, of St. Georges Technical High School, and Angie Parsons, of Hodgson Vocational Technical High School;

— POLYTECH: Tina Lykens and Cameron Sweeney, of POLYTECH High School;

— Red Clay Consolidated: Kathy Gormley, of Highlands Elementary, and Barbara Prillaman, of Conrad Schools of Science;

— Seaford: Marisa Clarke, of Central Elementary, and Robert Edmondson, of Seaford Middle School;

— Smyrna: Catherine Evans, of Sunnyside Elementary, and Jennifer MacDonald, of Smyrna High;

— Sussex Tech: Carolyn Maull and Tony Varrato, of Sussex Technical High School;

— Woodbridge: Katie Kotowski, of Woodbridge High School.

The first meeting of the 2019-20 school year is at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Collette Education Resource Center, 35 Commerce Way, Dover. The group will meet every other month to discuss a variety of issues affecting teachers.