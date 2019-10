In lieu of the Sea Witch Festival Costumed Dog Parade, which was cancelled due to inclement weather, the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will accept photo submissions of costumed dogs to be judged.

Photo submissions should be emailed to events@beach-fun.com by Nov. 8. Submissions will be judged Nov. 12 and winners will be posted to the chamber’s website — beach-fun.com — and Facebook page, facebook.com/rehobothdeweychamber.

For more, call 227-6446.