Georgetown, Laurel opt to avoid predicted bad weather

With stormy weather predicted for Halloween and safety in mind, some towns are rescheduling trick-or-treating.

The Town of Georgetown has rescheduled trick-or-treating for Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

The Town of Laurel has rescheduled trick-or-treating for Saturday, Nov. 2, from 6-8 p.m.

Milford, Millsboro, Milton, Bridgeville and Seaford will hold trick-or-treating as originally scheduled, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.