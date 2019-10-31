Numerous Delaware hunting seasons open in November, including the shotgun deer season from Nov. 15-24, Sundays included, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife announced Oct. 31.

Other popular hunting seasons opening in November include the second season split for ducks and the first season split for Canada goose, with many other hunting seasons also opening. Complete information is available at eregulations.com/delaware/hunting.

The November shotgun deer season is the most popular deer season. During Delaware’s five-month deer season, nearly 50% of the overall annual deer harvest typically occurs during the 10 days of the November shotgun season. Harvest of does by hunters is encouraged to help manage and better balance the state’s deer population.

Successful hunters who wish to donate venison to help feed those in need are encouraged to participate in Delaware’s Sportsmen Against Hunger Program. All donated deer will be processed free of charge to the hunter, and the meat will be distributed to participating charitable groups.

Hunting seasons opening in November:

— Red fox (hunt only): Nov. 1 - Feb. 29, 2020

— Raccoon and opossum (hunt only): Nov. 1 - Feb. 29, 2020*

— Youth/Non-ambulatory disabled hunt for deer: Nov. 2 and 3

— Shotgun deer: Nov. 15-24, including Sundays

— Sea ducks in special sea duck area: Nov. 23 - Jan. 31, 2020

— Ducks, coots, and mergansers second season split: Nov. 25 - 30

— Woodcock first season split: Nov. 25 - 30

— Bobwhite quail: Nov. 25 - Jan. 4, 2020

— Mourning dove second season split: Nov. 25 - Jan. 31, 2020

— Ring-necked pheasant (male only): Nov. 25 - Feb. 1, 2020

— Cottontail rabbit: Nov. 25 - Feb. 29, 2020

— Canada goose first season split: Nov. 28 - 30

Raccoon and opossum hunting season is closed during the November youth/non-ambulatory disabled hunt and November shotgun deer seasons, with the exception of the special zone where raccoon season is open all year, as described on page 36 of the hunting guide. Special raccoon and opossum hunting hours during the December antlerless, and January handgun, shotgun and muzzleloader seasons are 7 p.m. until midnight.

Continuing hunting seasons include:

— Moorhen, gallinule, sora, Virginia rail, king rail and clapper rail: through Nov. 21

— Common snipe: through Nov. 30

— Snow goose: through Jan. 31, 2020, and Feb. 8, 2020

— Tundra swan: through Jan. 31, 2020, by permit only, issued via preseason lottery

— Gray squirrel: through Feb. 1, 2020, closed during November shotgun deer season

— Archery and crossbow deer: through Feb. 2, 2020, including all Sundays

— Coyote (hunt only): through Feb. 29, 2020

— Crow: through Mar. 31, 2020, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only

— Groundhog: through June 30, 2020

DNREC’s Division of Fish & Wildlife offers many hunting opportunities on state wildlife areas. Wildlife area maps and rules are available at bit.ly/2Ym4HHy.

A Delaware hunting license or license exempt number is required to hunt. More information on hunting license requirements is available at bit.ly/20myTRi. To register for a LEN number, visit egov.delaware.gov/htr or call 855-335-4868.

To purchase a hunting license, either in person or online, hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1967, must present a basic hunter education safety course card/number. Hunters who took a Delaware hunter safety course starting in 2008 can print their hunter safety card by visiting de.gov/huntersafety. Hunters who took their Delaware hunter safety course before 2008 should call the Hunter Education Office at 735-3600, ext. 1, to obtain a hunter safety card.

Registered motor vehicles used to access designated wildlife areas owned or managed by the Division of Fish & Wildlife are required to display a conservation access pass. Hunters can opt to receive one free annual CAP with the purchase of any Delaware hunting license. To obtain a free CAP, or to purchase an additional pass, hunters will need the registration card for the vehicle to which the pass will be assigned.

Delaware hunting licenses and Conservation Access Passes can be purchased online at bit.ly/20myTRi, at the license desk in DNREC’s Dover office, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, or from hunting license agents statewide.

For more, visit eregulations.com/delaware/hunting.