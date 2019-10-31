In time for the start of National Adoption Awareness Month, the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave., will host host a screening of the short documentary “Feeling Wanted,” followed by a question and answer session with the director, Yasmin Mistry, beginning at 6 p.m. Nov. 2.

Mistry produced a series of documentary short films about child welfare, told from the first-person perspective of those who have grown up in the child welfare system. Each film profiles the story of an individual youth and his or her struggles and triumphs while navigating the foster care system. The award-winning “Feeling Wanted” focuses on the story of Charell, who wakes up at age 6 to find herself alone. She made breakfast, dropped her baby sister off with a neighbor and walked to school. With a dad incarcerated for murder, a mom on drugs and a childhood in foster care, Charell knew it was time to break the cycle.

The goal of the film series is to use film and media to dispel negative stereotypes about foster care by showing how school, extended family and the kindness of strangers can help a child find their path in life. By educating general audiences about foster care the hope is to inspire prospective foster parents, mentors or advocates to take action within their communities.

Registration is requested. Sign up at lewes.lib.de.us, call 645-2733 or stop by the circulation desk.