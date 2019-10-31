Rehoboth Beach commissioners approved a new wayfinding signage program proposal for the city at their special meeting held Oct. 28.

The commissioners voted to accept the proposal relating to Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the wayfinding signage program developed by Merje Design of West Chester, Pennsylvania. Included in their motion was the approval to modify the fiscal 2020 budget authorizing the expenditure of up to $278,660 as stated in the proposal.

A special meeting was necessary to permit Merje Design to move forward with preparing bid documents to be advertised in late December or early January 2020 with the intention of having signage erected by May 2020 in preparation for the summer season. Early next year, once bids are received from sign vendor(s), the commissioners will again meet to accept or reject the amount stated from the most responsive and responsible bidder. The city received a Community Transportation Funds grant for $20,000 to contribute towards the wayfinding program.

The intended benefits of the wayfinding program are to improve the flow of traffic in the city through improved navigation, to identify points of interest and their proximity thereby reducing the use of vehicles in town and to improve visitor safety and the overall visitor experience. In addition to installing wayfinding signs for parking and pedestrians, the project includes gateway enhancements, information kiosks and a new parking brochure.

The city hired Merje Design in 2018 to design the signs, and they presented three options. After a series of meetings that included stakeholders from city staff and committees, the recommended design the commissioners adopted captures the unique character of the community. The signs will use a palette of coordinated colors and artwork to identify places of interest, landmarks and attractions, parking, beaches, transit, commercial centers and buildings such as the library and City Hall. Images of the new signs can be found on the city’s website at cityofrehoboth.com/government/current-city-projects.

