The Rehoboth Beach Historical Society encourages members of the public to listen to a recorded oral history of Ed Hill conducted by James Meehan in 2004 in preparation for the book “Rehoboth Beach Memoirs,” set for 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at the historic Anna Hazzard House, 17 Christian St.

Born in 1906, Hill remembers that he bought his first car for $300.There were no street lights in the winter, and he was paid $5 to light half the gas street and boardwalk lamps all summer. Hill’s father was the first police chief in town and later owned a restaurant that served oyster stew that sold for ten cents.

At Rehoboth Elementary School, Hill remembers there were “…six or seven in a class. They had the 11th grade for quite a few years. I graduated from the 11th grade, and the next year they put in a 12th. So, I went back and graduated 12th. So, I graduated twice, once from 11th, and then from 12th.”

“We are pleased to have been given the original cassette tapes from the interviews done for the book,” said RBHS Director Nancy Alexander. “They are a great addition to our permanent collection. We are fortunate to have a donor who supports our oral history program and to be able to bring these voices to a greater audience.”

The program is free for society members, and there is a $5 suggested donation for nonmembers. Space is limited. Light refreshments will be provided.

To RSVP, call 227-7310.