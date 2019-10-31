Sunset Grille’s annual Pink Party in honor of Hope Palmer donated $6,010 of the proceeds from the event to the John H. “Jack” Burbage Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center and the Atlantic General Campaign for the Future.

Palmer is a local cancer survivor who has now been cancer free for eight years. Sunset Grille, along with Ocean 98.1 FM Radio, D3 Corp, HMRA, Ocean City Today and Teasers, annually host a Pink Party to donate money in honor of Palmer. This year’s event was held Oct. 19.

“I am so thankful that Mr. Burbage and AGH opened a cancer center in our area,” said Palmer. “Not everyone is able to travel for treatments and this gives them access to medical treatment closer to home.”

Funds raised during the $10 million Atlantic General Campaign for the Future will allow Atlantic General Hospital to complete $35 million in capital projects. Among them is the completion of the new 18,000-square-foot full service cancer care center located on Atlantic General’s Campus in Berlin, completion of the women’s health center in West Ocean City, renovation of existing surgical facilities and expansion of emergency services within Atlantic General Hospital as well as improvements to inpatient care areas. To date, the foundation has secured more than $8,285,000 of the $10 million goal in pledges, commitments and grants.

For more, visit atlanticgeneral.org.