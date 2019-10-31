In efforts to promote bicycle safety and provide needed resources, the Georgetown and Seaford Police Departments have partnered with AAA Mid-Atlantic.

The partnership comes after school resource officers assigned to the Georgetown and Seaford Police Departments noticed many of their middle-school bicyclists riding to school not wearing helmets.

Detective Joey Melvin, of the Georgetown Police Department, and Detective Tyler Justice, of the Seaford Police Department, are both assigned as full-time school resource officers in the Indian River and Seaford school districts. With guidance from Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Melvin and Justice communicated with AAA, which supported this initiative. AAA Mid-Atlantic has provided both agencies with 40 bicycle helmets and bicycle locks, which will be presented to student cyclists by Melvin and Justice at their middle schools.

“As police officers, we see a lot of children riding bikes in the community without proper head protection,” said Justice. “It's my hope that we can start to change that by providing helmets to the students who ride their bikes to school every day.”

“It’s evident by looking at the bike rack, that many students use bicycles as transportation to their school,” said Melvin. “While it’s great to see student cyclists, the rarity of seeing my students wearing helmets is always a concern.”

Myra Wieman, traffic safety program manager with AAA Mid-Atlantic, said the organization is proud to provide helmets and locks.

“The statistics are clear, bicycle helmets save lives,” said Wieman. “AAA is happy to provide this lifesaving equipment to students in the Indian River and Seaford School District, and we encourage all bicyclists to use a helmet that fits well and provides protection as they enjoy riding through Sussex County.”