The Delaware Resilient and Sustainable Communities League Annual Summit is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Del-One Conference Center, Delaware Technical Community College, 100 Campus Drive, Dover.

The theme of the 2019 summit is "Surf and Turf: Implications for Future Management of Our Land and Waters.” Participants will examine local land use practices, research and county and state initiatives that support resilient and sustainable communities. This year’s theme covers land use issues and the overall conference promotes concepts about sustainability and resiliency.

Registration closes Nov. 6. Cost is $15 general, $5 students, available at bit.ly/36uTDfs.

For more, visit derascl.org.