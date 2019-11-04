The Delaware chapter of the American Society for Public Administration announced Evan Miller, projects coordinator for Rehoboth Beach, received the 2019 Young Professional of the Year Award.

This award recognizes a young professional working in Delaware who demonstrates excellence in contribution to public administration, management or service over the past five years; active support and fostering of other young leaders in their field; and an innovation of new practices and promoting the importance of these practices in the field. Award winners are selected from all levels of public service — local, state and federal government and nonprofit organizations. Eligibility also includes individuals from the private sector who have made significant contributions in public service in Delaware.

“Evan has made important contributions at the city of Rehoboth Beach, exemplified the mission of the city and has positively impacted the staff and public,” said Sharon Lynn, Rehoboth Beach city manager. “As part of our next generation of leaders, Evan will help to shape our community’s future and we are so proud to recognize his work with this award.”

Miller credits his graduate education at the University of Delaware’s Biden School of Public Policy and Administration for helping set the stage for his work in local government, particularly courses in financial management, human resources, public policy and land use. Additionally, serving as a research assistant with the Institute for Public Administration gave him exposure to working on policy at the state and federal levels. Other SPPA activities, such as the Student Association of Policy and Administration and New Visions of Public Affairs, helped Miller build his resume and broaden his experience to public administration.

The Young Professional of the Year Award is one of numerous DAPA programs that is dedicated to effectiveness in government and excellence in public service. DAPA’s mission is to be the leading public service organization that advances the art, science, teaching and practice of public and nonprofit administration.

