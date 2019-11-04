Kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year is underway in the Indian River School District.

Registration is for children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2020. Parents can register their child by presenting an original birth certificate, proof of immunization, proof of residency and the required district registration forms to the child’s home school. A district registration packet is available at irsd.net by following the registration link under the Parents & Students tab.

Parents who do not know which school their child will be attending can visit Delaware’s school locator at bit.ly/34tBTPR.

The district will also hold a series of kindergarten registration sessions from April 6-9, 2020. Parents are encouraged to call the school in advance during that week to schedule an appointment.