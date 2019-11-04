It's time once again for the Mayor's Challenge turkey drive in Seaford. Each year, Mayor David Genshaw collects financial contributions to ensure families in need have a good Thanksgiving. The money received goes to purchase turkeys from the local Food Lion. Additionally this year, the Boys & Girls Club in the community that collects to most, will also receive something special. This means Seaford's own Western Sussex Boys & Girls Clubs could win $1,000 to help them with after school programming and the kids they serve in the community. Donations of checks or money orders, made payable to Food Lion, can be brought to Seaford City Hall until Friday, Nov. 22. Turkeys will be handed out on Tuesday, Nov. 26.