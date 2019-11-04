The Sussex Academy boys middle school soccer A team defeated Selbyville 4-0 and the B team tied 0-0 on Nov. 1.

This win for the A team marked the first undefeated season for a Sussex Academy sports team.

The A team finished the season with an 11-0 record and the B team finished with an 8-0-3 record.

“We are proud of the Middle School boy's soccer team for finishing 11-0 recording an undefeated season for the first time in middle school history,” said Sussex Academy Athletic Director Steve Bastianelli. “Our middle school teams continue to grow and develop at an impressive rate thanks to fine student-athletes supported by strong coaches committed to developing each to the top of their ability.”

For more, call 856-3636 or email gina.derrickson@saas.k12.de.us.