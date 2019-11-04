Sussex Technical High School’s annual random admissions lottery opened for applications Nov. 4, as district officials announced that turnout at the school’s open house continued a historic trend of increased attendance reflecting high levels of interest in the school’s career-technical programs.

“These kinds of numbers demonstrate the need to expand our student enrollment and justify our request for a modern facility and up-to-date technical areas,” said Superintendent Stephen Guthrie. “More and more, we hear that Sussex County families are interested in our 17 career-technical areas, and these numbers are the proof. Sussex County students increasingly want to take advantage of our focus on professional credentials and our work-based learning options through the Career Capstone initiative.”

The annual open house for potential eighth-grade applicants, held Nov. 2, drew more than 1,200 people from across the county to tour Sussex Tech’s technical areas, meet students and talk with teachers. That marks a 17% increase over 2016 attendance, growth that has mirrored the school’s renewed emphasis on career-technical education.

Applications are open at schoolchoicede.org, using the statewide school choice application. Sussex Tech uses a random, impartial lottery system for its admissions process, as required by state law. The district has contracted with the state Data Service Center, a respected third-party provider, to administer the lottery system.

The application period closes Jan. 8, 2020, and acceptance notifications will be issued by Feb. 28. Parents or guardians must notify the district of the acceptance decision by March 20.

Students not initially accepted will be placed on a waiting list and may be admitted throughout the spring and summer as space becomes available. Last year, 287 students were admitted from 802 applicants, one of the largest applicant pools in the school’s history.

For more, visit sussexvt.k12.de.us, call 854-2820 or email steve.persolio@sussexvt.k12.de.us.