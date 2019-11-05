The Atlantic General Hospital Junior Auxiliary Group will hold its annual Tacos and Tiaras Fundraiser at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Ocean City Marlin Club, 9659 Golf Course Road.

The event will feature DJ Donnie, food by Mother’s Cantina, auctions, raffles, photo booth and fun surprises. Proceeds will be donated to the Junior Auxiliary Group for Atlantic General Hospital programs and services, in addition to the James G. and Nancy W. Barrett Scholarship Program.

Tickets are $40 per person in advance, $45 at the door. To purchase tickets, text JAG to 41444 by Nov. 9 or visit atlanticgeneral.org/jag.

The Junior Auxiliary Group’s mission is to increase community awareness of Atlantic General Hospital and its associates through fun, fellowship and family-oriented activities and fundraising.

For more, visit agh.care/jag or call 410-641-9678.