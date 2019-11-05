Dogfish Head Brewery and Revelation Craft Brewing Co. joined with members of the Sussex County Land Trust on Oct. 28 to present funds intended to help the construction of a new trailhead facility along Route 9.

The trailhead will be major feature on a future extension of the popular Lewes to Georgetown Rail Trail; it also marks the halfway point between the Dogfish Milton brewery and Revelation’s Georgetown facility on the county’s growing bike path network

Funds were raised through the summer release of “In Tandem,” a collaboration between the two local brewers featuring strawberries from nearby Magee Farms and locally-harvested lavender from Lavender Farms. Each brewer created their own twist to their version of the “In Tandem” draft-only beer. Each was brewed with Sussex County malt and wheat, donated by Proximity Mall in Laurel.

The sellout sales of “In Tandem” generated more than $6,000 benefiting the Sussex County Land Trust, a nonprofit conservation organization with a 20-year history dedicated to protecting natural, cultural, agricultural and recreational resources through land preservation, stewardship and education for today and tomorrow. The new trailhead facility will be located on land acquired by the trust in December 2018 that will include limited recreational activities benefiting the public.