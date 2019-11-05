The Friends of KSI volunteer committee organized its seventh annual Friends of KSI quarter auction Oct. 18. and presented a donation of $4,700 to Kent-Sussex Industries Inc.

This group has donated more than $29,000 to KSI over the past seven years from quarter auctions and a Friends’ car show.

Angela Spishock, Kathy Bunting and Linda Eckert lead the charge to collect donated items so they could raise money for KSI programs and services, while also increasing awareness about KSI throughout the community. Held at the Farmington Fire House this year, more than 100 guests nearly filled the room. They enjoyed visiting vendor tables, buying refreshments, taking chances on raffle items and buying 50/50 tickets. Door prizes were given throughout the evening.

KSI is a private, not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities in Kent and Sussex counties since 1962.

For more, email hollisa@ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.