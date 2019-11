The Delaware Department of Transportation, in conjunction with the Town of Millsboro, advises motorists that parking will be restricted on Main Street/Route 24 eastbound between State Street and Dodd Street, Millsboro, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 for hot-mix patching.

Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists.

Construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and motorists should anticipate lane shifts.