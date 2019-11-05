Nanticoke Health Services, in conjunction with CHEER, Care Delaware and the Manor House, will hold a free Parkinson’s disease education and support group from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Manor House, 1001 Middleford Road, Seaford.

The support group is for individuals diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers, friends and family. Group members welcome guest speakers on various subjects related to the disease and provide support to each other through other small group discussions.

Tara Trout, licensed nurse practitioner at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, co-facilitates the group with Kathy Landis, caregiver resource coordinator at CHEER in Sussex County.

For information, call 629-6611, ext. 3838.