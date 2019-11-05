A woman was arrested at the Forrest Avenue McDonald's after fighting with employees and officers, police said.

Drunk driver arrested in McDonald’s drive-thru

Dana Courtenay, 35, was fighting with employees in the McDonald’s drive-thru on Forrest Avenue Nov. 3.

Police responded at 3:01 a.m. when the store reported Courtenay was cursing at employees about her order and appeared intoxicated.

Courtenay fled the parking lot when officers arrived. Police activated their sirens, and she fled into a nearby shopping center before returning to the drive-thru, police said.

She got out of her car and began screaming and cursing at the officers when they contacted her, police said. She then fought with them and spit on two officers.

She refused all sobriety tests but had clear signs of alcohol intoxication, police said. Officers got a search warrant for a blood draw at Kent General Hospital to determine her blood alcohol content.

Courtenay was released on a $9,700 unsecured bond for DUI, reckless driving, resisting arrest with force, disorderly conduct, disregard police officer signal, two counts of offensive touching of law enforcement, assault 2nd degree law enforcement and intentionally threaten the life/serious injury of a public official/servant.

Gunfire exchanged on Old Forge Drive

Dover police is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Old Forge Drive, off Route 15, early Nov. 3.

A 21-year-old woman saw a group of men walking around her car in front of her home at 1:08 a.m. They walked away and stood near a black hatchback parked on Old Forge Drive.

She drove toward the men, and one pulled out a handgun and shot several rounds, striking her car in the rear passenger door. She shot back with a handgun, police said. The group fled in the hatchback.

No injuries were reported and no shots appeared to strike anything else, police reported. One man was described as a black male wearing a blue jacket.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Burglary at Talbot’s

An unknown suspect broke into the Talbot’s store, 1404 Forrest Avenue next to the Dairy Queen, between 6 p.m. Nov. 1 and 9 a.m. Nov. 2, police said.

The suspect broke a window and damaged two registers. At the time of the report, police did not know if anything was stolen.

Two caught selling drugs on South New Street

Dover police arrested two people in the 100 block of South New Street Nov. 1.

Officers were conducting drug activity surveillance when they saw Qasim Williams, 25, and Heven Jones, 19, selling drugs.

Police arrested both and discovered the pair had 36.9 grams of crack cocaine, .056 grams of heroin, 6.4 grams of marijuana and digital scales.

Williams was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $11,000 cash bond for possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and conspiracy second degree.

Jones was committed to Baylor Women’s Correctional on a $12,000 cash bond for possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, conspiracy second degree, possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana (civil violation).

Home burglary on Nimitz Road

An unknown suspect forced through a backdoor and stole items from a home in the 300 block of Nimitz Road sometime between 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 and 11:52 a.m. Nov. 1, police said.

The suspect took an Xbox One game system, 40 Xbox games, a cell phone and shoes before fleeing in an unknown direction.

