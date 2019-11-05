Fifth- through eighth-graders will receive free solar car materials

Delaware students in grades five through eight are invited to build and race solar-powered model cars in the state 2020 Junior Solar Sprint Competition.

The competition is co-sponsored by DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal & Energy and the Delaware Technology Student Association. It is part of the National Junior Solar Sprint Competition, sponsored by the U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program.

The statewide challenge of creativity, engineering and speed will take place on Apr. 2, 2020, at the Delaware Technical Community College campus in Dover.

Public, private and parochial Delaware schools, as well as homeschooled Delaware children, may register up to two teams of two to four students each. Registration is free. The Division of Climate, Coastal & Energy will provide each participating school with two starter kits, each including a solar panel, motor, and wheels.

Interested educators should submit a completed registration form by Jan. 10, 2020, and send it by email to JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov or mail to DNREC State Street Commons, 100 West Water Street, Division of Climate, Coastal & Energy Suite 5A, Dover, DE, 19904.

The registration form and rules and guidelines can be found on the Division of Climate, Coastal & Energy‘s Junior Solar Sprint webpage or the Delaware TSA State Conference webpage. Schools are not required to have a TSA chapter in order to participate. Additional questions can be directed via email to JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov or by phone at 302-735-3480.