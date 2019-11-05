The Sussex Academy girls field hockey A team defeated Fifer on Nov. 4 with a 2-0 win, marking the second undefeated season for a Sussex Academy sports team.

The first was the middle school boys soccer team for the fall 2019 season.

“Kudos to the Middle School Field Hockey team for finishing 10-0-1 to claim the distinction of becoming the second undefeated Sussex Academy fall team in four days,” said Athletic Director Steve Bastianelli. “If you are looking for a group that has put in the work to deserve an undefeated season, look no further than these young ladies. It is exciting to see the development of this team crafted by their excellent coaches.”

For more, call 856-3636 or email gina.derrickson@saas.k12.de.us.