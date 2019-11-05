Sussex Technical High School junior Julia Buoni, of Millsboro, was named the state winner of the national School Bus Safety poster contest in the computer-aided design category, and will represent Delaware in the national competition.

Buoni’s poster incorporated the contest theme “Red Lights Mean STOP!” by showing how students crossing in front of a school bus aren’t visible from the rear. She will be recognized at a state ceremony in December.

Buoni is studying digital publishing and design at Sussex Technical High School, and created her poster using Adobe Illustrator and InDesign software.