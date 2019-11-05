Tickets are now on sale for the updated and modernized crime drama “12 Angry Jurors,” the featured fall performance from Sussex Technical High School’s drama program, running Nov. 14-16 at Sussex Tech, 17099 County Seat Highway, Georgetown.

The play takes the audience on a 75-minute journey through a twisting tale of violence, deception,and intrigue. Jurors confront their own bias as they navigate discrimination, prejudice and morality, holding up a mirror to the justice system that upholds rights and freedoms.

The cast includes senior Kiaya James, of Georgetown; freshman Jack Jones, sophomores Sam Jones and Breanne Serrano, junior Olivia Bragg and seniors Jessica Snead and Kha’lil Whaley, of Laurel; junior Abby Krams, of Millsboro; senior Madison Vogel, of Ocean View; senior Sophie Czerwinski, of Rehoboth Beach; and seniors Alexa Griffith and Stella Wilson, of Seaford.

Shows are set for 7 p.m. Nov. 14, 15 and 16. Tickets are $10 for students, staff and senior citizens, and $12 for non-students, available from teacher Anthony Natoli at anthony.natoli@sussexvt.k12.de.us. Checks can be made out to Sussex Technical High School.