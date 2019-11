The GFWC Zwaanendael Women’s Club will hold a fundraiser from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at My Ceramics, 36932 Silicato Drive, Millsboro.

The cost is $22 plus the cost of the ceramic piece chosen. There are pieces for all occasions and they range from $5 to $25. Refreshments will be served.

To attend, mail a $22 check, made payable to Z Club, to Vickie Burrier, 33753 Caddies Way, Millsboro, 19966, or email zclublewes@gmail.com.

For more, visit gfwczwaanendael.org.