Beebe Healthcare’s October recipient of The DAISY Award is Karl Thomas, a nurse at the medical center on the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes campus, who was recognized for the compassionate, dignified and expert care he provided to a patient in the ICU and her family.

The DAISY Award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s national program to recognize the efforts nurses make every day.

“Karl was present for both my mother and all of us,” wrote the patient’s mother. “He explained her condition and all the tubes and drains, what each was for, and the goals for the day. His demeanor made such a difference. He was kind and adapted his language to address the audience. Since I am a nurse, he spoke to me as a colleague, to other members of my family he addressed a lay audience.”

Thomas was presented with a DAISY Award certificate and a hand-carved Healer’s Touch sculpture during a recent surprise ceremony. Each DAISY honoree receives the statue and the certificate, which commends the honoree for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” It reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Beebe Healthcare to receive The DAISY Award. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors.

To nominate a Beebe nurse for the DAISY Award, visit beebehealthcare.org/forms/daisy-award.