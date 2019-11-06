Beebe Healthcare will host a clinical healthcare professionals job fair from 3-6 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Kent/Mezzanine Room at Dover Downs, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

Interested candidates are asked to RSVP to 645-3336 or employment@beebehealthcare.org, and should bring copies of their resume to the job fair.

Beebe Healthcare is hiring clinical nurses with two years of acute care experience. Openings include cardiac/telemetry; intensive care unit; stepdown; cardiovascular operating room; emergency department; float pool, cardiac cath lab; medical-surgical units; orthopaedics; registered nurse first assistant; and post-anesthesia care unit.

Beebe is also hiring certified nursing assistants, medical assistants and rad techs.

For more on these positions or for a list of all openings at Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities.