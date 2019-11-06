First State Chevrolet Georgetown presented the fifth annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 26 — a day of treats, games, costumes and safe Halloween activities for children of all ages.

There were volunteers from the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department, Sussex County Emergency Medical Services, Delaware State Fire School and Delaware State Police Aviation gave out information and treats. Hayrides, raffles and face painting were also part of the day’s offerings. Proceeds will again benefit the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition.