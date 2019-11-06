Nanticoke Health Services announced that Zara “Pandora” Grambell was named Employee of the Month for October.

Grambell started her career as a food service worker in the Riverside Café at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in February 2001. Grambell is an asset to the Food Services Department and takes pride in her job duties daily by ensuring customer satisfaction. Grambell displays leadership to her team and sets an example to her coworkers by providing quality food every day. She is responsible for training all new staff in Food Services to ensure operation meets standards. Grambell earned her Certified Nursing Assistant license in 1986 and her Culinary Arts Certification in 1999.

Grambell takes pride in her family and has five children, 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, a dog, Elijah, and a cat, No Name. She enjoys spending her time walking her animals and also attending Faith Evangelist Church at Crossroads in Coverdale.