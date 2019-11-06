After five years of service, Scott Green, chairman of Delaware Technical Community College’s board of trustees, is stepping down.

Green was appointed in 2015 by then-Gov. Jack Markell and has continued to serve under Gov. John Carney.

“I have had the great pleasure of serving the people of Delaware in many capacities,” said Green. “My work at Delaware Tech has been the most enlightening and fulfilling. The administration, faculty, staff, graduates and students are simply spectacular. No dollar spent on education in Delaware is better spent than at Delaware Tech.”

In honor of his lifetime of public service and his stellar leadership of the board, the college created the Scott and Barbara Green scholarship.

“Scott Green’s leadership has resulted in organizational initiatives that revised and modernized the College’s bylaws with new committees and expanded membership that allowed Delaware Tech to benefit from the expertise of public members,” said President Mark Brainard. “He also oversaw a reorganization of the institution that centralized operational support services and enhanced student services at the campus level. We have been very fortunate to have him lead our board at such a crucial time in the history of the college.”

Throughout his career, Green served as a law clerk to the Delaware Superior Court, legal counsel to the Delaware House of Representatives, county attorney for New Castle County, legislative aide to U.S. Sen. William V. Roth Jr., as a trustee of the University of Delaware and as executive director for the Delaware River and Bay Authority.