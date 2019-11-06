Authentic brand name and designer handbags at 30% to 60% off department store prices will be offered during the “In The Bag” fundraising sale, set for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, 801 Middleford Road, Seaford.

In addition handbags, the sale will include luggage, briefcases, backpacks and small leather goods for men and women. The sale is open to the public.

The sale will be held in the Medical Staff Conference Room; take the main elevators to the ground floor and follow the signs, or enter through the Cardiac Rehab entrance in the rear of the hospital.

Money raised from the sale will benefit patients at Nanticoke.

For more, call 539-5390.