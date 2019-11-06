Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. recently donated $1,234.56 to the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk Buddy Walk.

KSI has partnered with Boardwalk Buddy Walk organizers Sharonlee and Dennis Diehl for several years. Their organization raises funds which are distributed to local nonprofit agencies supporting individuals with disabilities.

Funds donated were raised by KSI through internal fundraising. Although the actual Boardwalk Buddy Walk takes place in Rehoboth during a weekend, KSI organizes its own “walk” during a weekday, so program participants can be involved. Enthusiasm surrounds the walk at KSI as each case manager claims a theme song, then decorates accordingly.

KSI is a not for profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment, and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties. For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.