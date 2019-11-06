Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Mike Braun, R-Indiana, announced Nov. 6 that six additional members will join the newly-formed bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus: Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire; Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Angus King, I-Maine; Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina; and Michael Bennet, D-Colorado.

The caucus is bringing together an equal number of Republicans and Democrats to craft and advance bipartisan solutions to address climate change.

“If we are to make meaningful, sustainable progress toward combating climate change, both Republicans and Democrats have to be at the table,” said Coons. “I’m proud to join my colleagues in launching this important effort to take the politics out of this discussion and work toward real solutions. We look forward to continuing to hear from business leaders, workers, farmers and a range of experts about their priorities and ideas for how we can best address climate change and strengthen American competitiveness.”

The caucus held its first meeting Nov. 5 with CEOs who came to Capitol Hill as part of the CEO Climate Dialogue, a collection of 20 companies with $1.3 trillion in combined annual revenue and four leading environmental nonprofit organizations that have come together to advocate for federal climate policy. The group discussed their support for the bipartisan development of legislation that will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions using market-based approaches that are durable, equitable and supportive of the American economy.